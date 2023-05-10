May 3 fatality

A three-vehicle crash around 7 p.m. May 3 claimed the life of Damian Gunn of Kansas City and closed Missouri Highway 291 between Middlebrook Lane and Orchard Avenue for about two hours.

LIBERTY — Five accidents that resulted in two fatalities during the first week of May have stirred resident emotions concerning safety on Missouri Highway 291.

As the Courier-Tribune reported on the two fatalities last week, readers took to social media to express concerns. On the Courier-Tribune Facebook page, Melisa Casey commented, “So very sad. For years I have seen this stretch of road with drivers not obeying the speed limit. People driving highway speeds 55-plus. People need to slow down.”

