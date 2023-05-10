LIBERTY — Five accidents that resulted in two fatalities during the first week of May have stirred resident emotions concerning safety on Missouri Highway 291.
As the Courier-Tribune reported on the two fatalities last week, readers took to social media to express concerns. On the Courier-Tribune Facebook page, Melisa Casey commented, “So very sad. For years I have seen this stretch of road with drivers not obeying the speed limit. People driving highway speeds 55-plus. People need to slow down.”
Lisa Hagen wrote, “Such a dangerous stretch of road, obviously needs redone.”
The first fatality came on May 3 with the loss of Damian Gunn, 20, of Kansas City. This accident took place near the intersection of Highway 291 and Middlebrook Drive. This accident involved three vehicles.
According to initial police investigation, the crash occurred when Gunn lost control of a Ford F-150 truck as he drove southbound on Highway 291. The truck crossed into northbound traffic, according to Capt. Matt Kellogg, Liberty police public information officer, and struck two vehicles before rolling over onto its side. Gunn was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the truck and occupants in the other two vehicles were not injured.
The second fatality, that of 53-year-old Kristine Huff of Kansas City, occurred Friday, May 5. She was part of a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of Highway 291 and Cedar Avenue.
Kellogg said the initial investigation revealed the T-bond accident was the result of speeding and involved a Ford Focus traveling northbound on Highway 291. The Focus struck the passenger side of a turning vehicle, which Huff was a passenger in. The driver of the Focus and the driver of vehicle Huff was in were transported to area hospitals with serious injuries.
Both traffic collisions remain under investigation by Liberty police.
Kellogg said Highway 291 has two of the city’s top-five accident intersections: at Liberty Drive and at Stewart Road. The other three accident-prone locations on the highway are linked to Kansas Street: at Forrest Avenue, Conistor Road and Blue Jay Drive, which is near Liberty High School.
“The tragedies with the fatalities brought people’s attention to the roadway,” Kellogg said. “Our reporting period is Sunday through Saturday and there were nine traffic accidents citywide with five being on 291. The week prior, there were seven total accidents citywide, and one was on 291. Unfortunately, we average five to 10 accidents a week in the city.”
While the department won’t speculate on commonalities that may be resulting in the rate of accidents, statistics along the roadway are being reviewed.
“This year, we are sitting at 67 collisions on 291 at the start of May. Last year, we worked 172,” Kellogg said. “While those numbers may seem surprising, the top-five accident locations have been pretty consistent for throughout the last 10 years.”
Kellogg also shared the number of traffic citations given out for the two top accident-reported streets. On Highway 291, there have been 360 citations issued so far in 2023 and 964 were issued in 2022. Kansas Street citations so far have hit 218 with 514 issued in 2022.
“I believe this was a unique week that has pulled on all our emotions, especially with these tragedies,” he said. “We are doing thorough investigations and hoping to learn that if there is anything we can do better when it comes to preventing traffic collisions, we hope we can reduce those across the whole city. Simply put, it’s tough on the community and the officers.”
During the May 8 Liberty City Council meeting, Councilman Jeff Watt asked if the Missouri Department of Transportation has been contacted about Highway 291.
“Is there a chance to see the state agency coming in?” he asked.
Sherri McIntyre, the city’s public works director, said she expects an early June meeting to discuss Highway 291, especially the intersections with Blue Jay Drive and Stewart Road.
“We have applied for and received grants from MoDOT to observe unsafe driving, which partly counts for citations,” Kellogg said. “We can all benefit remembering to signal your intentions, don’t be in a hurry, wear a seat belt, follow traffic laws and keep your distance with the car in front of you.”
