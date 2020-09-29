Alecia Vaniece Glenn, 86, of Liberty, MO passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, MO. Alecia was born January 17, 1934 to Curtis and Edna (Powell) Campbell in Clark County Iowa. She graduated from Osceola High School. She went on to get her teaching degree from Northwest Missouri State University, and achieved a master’s degree from University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg, MO. In December of 1952, she married her high school sweetheart David Glenn. From this union the couple had their son Bruce.
In 1996, after 37 years of teaching in the Liberty school district, Alecia retired. In her free time, she enjoyed many aspects of what life had to offer, including bowling, ballroom dancing, playing bridge, and raising and showing her Irish Setters. She also loved her other pets, collecting antique dolls and spending time with her grandkids. Alecia spent countless hours following her heritage to become a member of the American Colonist and the Colonial Dames of America. She also volunteered at the Clay County Historical Society.
Alecia was preceded in death by her parents and David Glenn.
She is survived by her son Bruce (Cherri) Glenn of Liberty, MO, sister Anita Vanscoy of Murray, IA, grandchildren; Kristina (Shawn) Strickland and Heather (Ryin) Brandt, 5 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, with a short visitation 1 hour prior at 3 p.m. at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO.
