Alice Marie Flanigan, 98, Liberty, died January 23, 2021.
Visitation, 6-8 p.m. and Rosary at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 27, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, Liberty. On Friday, January 28, Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 3106 Flora Avenue, Kansas City. Burial: Resurrection North Cemetery.
Read the obituary at parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.