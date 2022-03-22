Alta Mae Morris, 88, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away March 19, 2022. A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, March 24th, with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m., all at St. Steven’s Lutheran Church, 205 N. Forest, Liberty, Missouri. Interment will follow in Glenridge Cemetery, B Highway in Liberty.
Alta was born May 21, 1933, in Bellevue, Iowa, to Lawrence and Alma Sanders. She played basketball, was Homecoming Queen and Valedictorian of her 1950 graduating class at Maquoketa High School. Alta also attended Wartburg College. For the year after college, she worked for the FBI before leaving to care for her ill father.
She married Charles Morris on November 29, 1958, and they raised four children. They moved to Liberty in 1974. Alta was an active member of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church since 1976, often helping with programs and events. She was a member of NARF, the National Association of Retired Federal Employees as her husband had worked for the government. Alta also learned to fly a plane. She loved her family and enjoyed being a grandmother and great-grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Charles Morris; her son, Steven Morris; and her brothers, Eldred, Elmer and Larry Sanders.
Alta is survived by her children, Stuart Morris (Naiyu Li “Lucy”), Debbie Shelton (Kevin), and Pamela Moore (Bobby); her grandchildren, Nicole Shelton-Mick, Charles J. Morris (Alaina Frye) and Emily Moore; her great-grandchildren, Tyson John Morris and Finn Alexander Moore; her nephew and niece, Lynn Sanders and Joan Dondlinger; as well as many other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for the Alta Morris family may be left at churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
