Alvie Lee Durham, aged 87, of Liberty, MO passed away at home on August 28, 2022. Alvie was born in Ott, Arkansas on February 10, 1935 to Tommy and Maye Durham. He was the seventh born of 12 children. At age 17, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Boiler man on the U.S.S. Carpellotti for most of his Naval years. He met his future wife of nearly 66 years, Maxine Tate in Cash, Arkansas. They eloped and married in Hernando, Mississippi on September 10, 1956. After leaving the service, Alvie and Maxine moved to the Kansas City area and eventually settled in Liberty, Missouri where they lived 61 years until his passing.
Alvie spent his working career at Ford Motor Company and retired from there in December of 1989 after over 30 years of service. He loved to fish and would spend many nights casting the line. He was an even more avid baseball fan and followed the Royals since the franchise started, devoutly watching every single game since his retirement. He was a member of the Liberty Church of Christ for many years. Alvie will always be remembered for his wit, smiles, laughter and the love of his family.
Left to cherish Alvie’s memory, wife Maxine Durham of the home; children, Mitch (Barbara) Durham of Charleston, SC, Angela (Jeff) Comley of Liberty, MO, Mark (Janie) Durham of Independence, MO, and Nikki Privitera of Grove, OK. He is also survived by grandchildren Shannah (Paul) Kushnir, Jeremy Comley, Matthew Durham, Clifton (Brenna) Durham, Cassie Durham, Meagan (John) Gentry, Luke Rose and 7 great grandchildren.
A casual celebration will be held from 10 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, September 3, at Liberty Hills Bible Church, 1315 Nashua Road, Liberty, Missouri.
