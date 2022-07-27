Andy Whiteaker
July 30, 1951 - July 16, 2022
Andreas William Whiteaker was born on July 30, 1951 to William and Margot Whiteaker in Markt Schwaben, Germany. Andy enjoyed living in Adelanto, California during his elementary school years. He thought the desert was beautiful and loved exploring with his dog. He had many wonderful memories of this time in his life. The next six years their family moved often because of his dad's service in the Air Force. After graduation, Andy joined the Marine Corps.
Andy served his Lord and Savior and his country. Andy served in churches in different ways but he loved being with little children the best. His patience and humor made for lots of special relationships. Andy also volunteered at schools and In As Much Ministries. Andy served in the Marine Corps, Army National Guard, and the Army Reserves for over 37 years.
Andy married Marilyn Van Slyke on October 8, 1983, and Marilyn was blessed with two stepdaughters Alys and Lindsy. Laci Kay was born a year later to complete the family. Andy loved and cherished his daughters and granddaughters Masey, Abby, and Kinsey. Andy planned day trips, vacations, and supported them in their activities.
Andy had many interests such as gardening, going to museums, and classical music. Andy loved dogs and was very close with each one he had.
Andy is survived by his wife Marilyn, his children Alys (Adam) Newport, Lindsy (Josh) Keaton-Harlan, and Laci Kay Bostick; his granddaughters Masey, Abby, and Kinsey; his parents Bill and Margot Whiteaker, his brother Gary (Maureen) Whiteaker, his father in law Jimmie Van Slyke, and sister in laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and friends. Andy was preceded in death by his brother Ted and his mother-in-law Pauline Van Slyke.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Grace Fellowship, 10920 N. Oak Trafficway, KCMO 64155 or In As Much Ministry, 2050 Plumbers Way #190 Liberty, MO 64068.
Visitation will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a service celebrating Andy's life at 4 p.m., on Sunday, August 7, at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 1600 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
