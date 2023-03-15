Angelina F. Borgedalen

Angelina F. Borgedalen, 80, former longtime editor of the Liberty Tribune newspaper, died in her sleep February 11, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Angie and her husband, Dale, former longtime residents of Liberty, Missouri, had moved to Arizona in January to be close to their two children. Before that, they lived for several months at an assisted living center in Gladstone, Missouri.

