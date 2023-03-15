Angelina F. Borgedalen, 80, former longtime editor of the Liberty Tribune newspaper, died in her sleep February 11, 2023, in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Angie and her husband, Dale, former longtime residents of Liberty, Missouri, had moved to Arizona in January to be close to their two children. Before that, they lived for several months at an assisted living center in Gladstone, Missouri.
Angie was born on October 16, 1942, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She and Dale were married February 3, 1961, in Topeka, Kansas. As a young wife she took classes at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods and Park University, graduating summa cum laude from Park University with a degree in communication arts.
Angie worked 37 years for the Liberty Tribune (now known as the Courier-Tribune), retiring as editor in 2013. She most enjoyed writing about bickering politicians, the outlaw Jesse James and any cause involving an underdog. She took strong stands in Tribune editorials, and for several years she also wrote a personal column. Angie was active in a number of community causes and committees, including projects that resulted in a Clay County historical mural on the third floor of the county’s Administration Building and a Lewis and Clark mural on the outside of the Clay County Detention Center.
Angie loved to read and was a member of the Persian Pickles Book Club. She also liked crafting (such as making her own greeting cards, gift boxes and scrap books), going to movies, hanging out with family and friends and, true to her nature as a political junkie, discussing politics.
In addition to her husband, Dale, she is survived by a daughter, Linda Baer of Scottsdale, Arizona; a son, Eric Borgedalen of Surprise, Arizona; a granddaughter, Mikayla Baer, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and dear cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Adolfo Anaya and Magdalena Valdez; a sister, Merlinda Anaya; a brother, Rudolfo Anaya; and son-in-law, Richard Baer.
A celebration of Angie’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Church Archer-Pasley, 119 E Franklin St, Liberty, MO with a reception to follow.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.