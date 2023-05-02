Born Angela "Angie" Marie Tune on September 20, 1969, in the Air Force Base Hospital at Blytheville, Arkansas, to Dennis Eugene and Gerry Lynn (Sweet) Tune. Shortly before Angie’s 1st birthday, the family moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where Angie and her younger sister, Sheila, grew up. Angie was married to the love of her life, Norm (Norman Edward) Trigg on October 17, 1998.
She loved music and singing with the church choir on Sundays. She was a Christ follower. Angie was a lifelong fan of the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Kansas City Royals.
Angie is survived by her husband; parents; sister; niece, Danielle Worthington; cousins, especially Jennifer Willig, Brenda Bowen, Kelly Hacker; and many others.
Services will be held at Antioch Bible Baptist Church, 800 NE 72nd St., Gladstone, MO 64118, on Thursday, May 11. Visitation will start at 3 p.m., celebration of life service at 4 p.m., followed directly by a reception.
