Anna Dolores “Rooney” Moreland, 92, of Smithville, passed away March 31, 2020. Anna was born March 16, 1928 to Albert Chris and Nora E. (Braman) Helvey in Weston, MO. She married O.H. Moreland on December 10, 1948. Anna was a member of the First Baptist Church of Smithville. She worked at Timken Roller Bearing Company for 13 years and retired from her last job at the Smithville Mid-continent Library in 1989. She enjoyed gardening, reading, and outside activities including picnics with family. She loved her cats and enjoyed outings with friends, especially her special friend, Laura and Yates, who preceded her in death. She will be missed by her sister in law, Verna Moreland; many nieces; nephews; and close friends and neighbors, Judy and Mike Wilson. She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband; three sisters, Creola Senfeil, Mildred Hambley, Opal Porter; and two brothers, C.A. Helvey and Robert Helvey. Private graveside services will be held at Terrace Park. Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Smithville.
