Arthur "Art" William Haney, 89, of Kearney, MO passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 5, 2021. Art was born to William Jewell and Bonnie Ruth Haney on October 9, 1932 in Marshall, Missouri.
He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1951 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and later with the National Guard.
On October 17, 1954, he married Lois Jean Thomas and they made their home in Kearney.
Art was a long-term member at the First Christian Church and served as Deacon, Elder and Chairman of the Board. He was President of the Kearney Saddle Club, a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge, member of the Clay County Mounted Patrol and a Shriner. Active within the community, he was Marshall at the annual Jesse James bank robbery re-enactment and once ran for Mayor. Art was also instrumental in the widening of the 33 highway bridge north of Kearney. He retired from Kansas City Power & Light with 40 years service in the Trouble Department, finishing his career as a trainer and relief supervisor.
Upon retiring, winters were spent in Texas. After five years, Art and Lois purchased property and became permanent residents. They returned to Kearney in 2011.
Art had a love for horses, western movies and traveling the country in RVs. He never met a stranger, had a zest for life and always had a joke or story to tell.
Art was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Bonnie Ruth and William Jewell Haney; and daughter, Deanna Haney.
He is survived by his wife, Lois; daughter, Mindy Easter; grandson, Steven Davis; brother, Joe Haney; sisters, Bonnie Smith and Helen Oliver; eight nieces and one nephew.
The ceremony will be held at Fry-Bross & Spidle Chapel in Kearney on Friday, December 10, 2021. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and services to begin at 2 p.m. Burial following at Fairview Cemetery, Kearney, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or First Christian Church of Kearney.
