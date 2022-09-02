Arthur Victor “Artie” Horn, 70, Kearney, formerly of the Stet community, died on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Liberty Hospital.
Artie was born on May 12, 1952, in Great Bend, KS, the son of Charles Francis and Vivian Cleo (Barger) Horn. He was united in marriage to Connie Lee Sisson of Richmond on June 12, 1971; she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include three sons, Arthur “Artie” (Patricia) Horn II of Kansas City, Timothy (Christi) Horn of Kearney and Bradley Horn of Kansas City; eight grandchildren, Arthur Victor “Trey” Horn, Spencer Daniel Lee Horn, Chase Andrew Horn, Sebastian Scott Horn, Liam Patrick Horn, Aislinn Laura Jayne Horn, James Arthur Horn and Ethan Bradley Horn; two sisters, Sharon (George) Whitcomb of Lawson and Dorothy (Calvin) Milligan of Braymer; many nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family and friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and sister-in-law, William (Pat) Horn, and Charles Horn, and his sister and brother-in-law, Donna (J.B.) Armstrong.
Artie was reared and educated in the Millville-Stet area. He graduated from the Stet High School in the class of 1970. Artie came from a long line of iron workers and was a member of the Local Iron Workers Union #10. He worked from 1970, until 1990, retiring as Superintendent; he worked all over the country. After retirement, Artie volunteered his time in many capacities. He served as a school board member and President for the Stet School System, where he served for 12 years.
Artie also volunteered as a Fire Fighter and EMT for the Stet Fire Department and the Cowgill Fire Department. He was a board member of the Ray County Ambulance District and taught CPR classes.
Artie’s faith was incredibly important to him. He was an active member and Deacon at the Union Baptist Church in Norborne. Artie was also currently a member of the Northern Hills Baptist Church in Holt. Another one of Artie’s passions included working as a volunteer for the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. He was also Director of the Clay-Platte District Disaster Relief.
Most of all though, Artie loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Missouri Baptist Disaster Relief. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Northern Hills Baptist Church in Kearney. Visitation will be held from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Please remember to share your memories of Artie with the family by visiting www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.