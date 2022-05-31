Arthur W. Harnish, 92, of Liberty, MO, passed away May 26, 2022.
A visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. with memorial services to follow at 2 p.m., all on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Hosanna! Lutheran Church, 2800 N. Church Road, Liberty, MO 64068.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hosanna! Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 2800 N. Church Road, or the Dream Factory of Kansas City, PO Box 26185, Overland Park, KS 66225.
Arthur was born September 1, 1929 in Hollinger, Nebraska to Abraham and Edna Harnish. He graduated from Luray High School in Luray, KS in 1947. Arthur married the love of his life, Shirley Banks, on September 7, 1957. He worked for Southwestern Bell and was well known across the Kansas City area as the man who could locate and repair telephone line trouble when others couldn’t. He later worked at William Jewell College, also in telephone repair and installation.
Arthur was a charter member of Hosanna! Lutheran Church and served the church on the Building and Grounds committee for many years. He was a hardworking man, but when he wasn’t at work, he was tinkering on lawn-mowers and fixing just about anything. He had a passion for repairing or beautifying anything that was broken or had been discarded and bringing it back to usefulness. Arthur was also a talented woodworker and made birdhouses, trellises, windmills, bookshelves and many other items for family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Shirley Harnish; his parents, Abraham and Edna Harnish; his siblings, Harry Clayton Harnish, Eugene Harnish, and Gracie Lewis; his in-laws, Earl R. and Carrie E. Banks; his brothers-in-law, Earnest R. and Verne E. Banks; and his sister-in-law, Winona Honeycutt.
Arthur is survived by his sons, David Harnish (Timma), and Stephen Harnish (Kimberly); his grandsons, Bradley Harnish, Jonathan Harnish, Trenton Harnish, Steven Winscott, Joshua Winscott (Fallon) and Matthew Winscott (Kayla); his granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Madearis (John); six great-grandchildren, and two on the way; as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Arthur may be left at churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
