Aubrey Hugh “Deek” Deitrick passed peacefully December 15.
First child of Aubrey and Ruby Deitrick, born Oklahoma City, July 23, 1938, Deek graduated high school in Oklahoma City and earned a business degree from Oklahoma University. Deek married Pat Moore and moved to Kansas City. He began his career at Hallmark Cards, later was Catalog Controller at Montgomery Wards. In 1979, he became a real estate agent, quickly becoming broker-owner of Re/Max of Liberty. He earned many awards and was co-developer of the Re/Max building in Liberty. He pursued interests in travel, steam trains, hiking, geology, photography and a love of the Rocky Mountains. He enthusiastically shared his interests with family and friends. He roamed all over the U.S. and Canada to see trains, hunt rocks and discover local cultures. A member of National Railway Historical Society, and avid supporter of Sooners, Chiefs, and Royals. He was devoted to the community, volunteer activities, Boy Scouts of America and numerous community events. He is fondly remembered for his humor, mischief and delighting children with learning and discovery.
Survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat Deitrick; daughters, Janice Deitrick and Donna Gossett; son, Carl Deitrick; grandchildren, Jeffrey Gossett and Emma Deitrick; sister, Marilynn Herring; and brother, Jack Deitrick.
Preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Brian Gossett.
Services: December 27 at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset Ave., Liberty, Missouri. Visitation at 10AM, Celebration of Life at 11AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Liberty United Methodist Church or to KU Endowment for the benefit of Parkinson’s research sent to KU Endowment Memorials, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or online at kuendowment.org/memorials.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
