Audrey A. Tygart, 91, of Smithville, MO passed from this earth and met Jesus in person on September 1, 2020 surrounded by his children, his sweetheart Marva and hospice workers.
Survived by his sweetheart Marva Stuart; children Peggy Forstad, Linda (Phil) Coe and Mike (Lori) Tygart; brother Vernon (Marsha) Tygart.
Services were held Saturday, September 6 at First Baptist Church of Smithville
Burial with Military Honors was held Tuesday, September 8 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
Donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice, Smithville Meals on Wheels or First Baptist Church of Smithville.
Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville
