Audrey Holdsworth-Payne, 73 of Gladstone, MO passed away, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
Audrey was teacher at North Kansas City School District.
She is survived by her daughter, JoCatherine Prisby and husband, Robert; granddaughter, ViviAnne; sister, Charlotte Meares; life-partner, Steven H. Brown; other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville with visitation one hour prior to the service. www.hkfuneralhome.com
