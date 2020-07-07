Audrey May Giordano, 87, of Smithville, Missouri, passed away June 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family after a long illness. Graveside inurnment services are planned for Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Dr., Kansas City, MO 64156. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beaks and Wings Rescue of Lenexa, KC Pet Project, or Wayside Waifs.
Audrey was born May 8, 1933 in Watford, Hertfordshire, England to Raymond William Richard Dibble and Grace (Shapland) Dibble. She was the oldest of seven children. Audrey graduated from high school while in England. In 1952 Audrey married a soldier stationed in England, and started a family before moving to the United States in 1954. They moved around while he was in the service and later divorced. Audrey raised her two children, Susan Alba and Steven Fitch, and had many adventures all over the United States.
Audrey met Joseph S. Giordano in 1980, and after a whirlwind three-week courtship, married in 1981, in Topeka, Kansas. Joe and Audrey shared 30 years of marriage before his passing in 2011. Audrey worked a variety of jobs over the years: Singer Sewing Machine Store, machine work at Hallmark in Topeka; managing the Dunkin Donuts in Topeka – where she met Joseph; Skelly Truck Stop in Topeka; and retired from Wal-Mart, where she stocked shelves.
Audrey enjoyed crocheting, loved animals, and spending time with friends and family. To those who knew her, Audrey was the perfect blend of kindness and English sass. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Joseph; brother, Derek Dibble; and daughter-in-law, Linda Fitch.
Audrey is survived by her children, Susan (Thomas Garcia), and Steven; her step-children, Margaret Lane, Tom Gordon (Vicky), Joe C. Giordano, and Nick Giordano; sisters Ann Tempest, Jean Allery, Hilary Gerton, and Shirley Dunning, and brother John Dibble; sister-in-law Marie Saitta (Carl); Audrey’s 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Audrey may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home 816-781-2000.
