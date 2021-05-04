Austin Reno Tripp
12/5/1997-4/3/2021
Austin Reno Tripp, 23, of Lawson, Missouri passed away April 3, 2021 in Perris County, California. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00pm on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Lawson Assembly of God with a memorial service following at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to ask for donations to be made to the KC Pet Project.
