Autumn Celest Daugherty, 30, of Kansas City, MO passed away Monday, Aug. 1st, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.
Autumn was born July 3rd, 1992, in Liberty, MO. Autumn graduated from Oak Park High School and attended Maple Woods Community College. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones, animals, traveling, NYC, music, poetry, movie nights, cheerleading and making people laugh.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Daugherty; and survived by her parents, Julie and Timothy Wiltse, and her siblings, Mercedes Woodiel, Haley Stallard, Kelsea Unruh and Brett Ewing.
Her Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19th, 2022, at Arley United Methodist Church, 17122 Highway C, Kearney, MO 64060. Flowers and memorial contributions will be accepted on the day of the service only.
