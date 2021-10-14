Ava Nicole Holder, 16yo, of Kearney, passed away on Monday Oct. 11, 2021 at home. Arrangements: Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney. 816-903-8888.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Latest News
- Holt fire district patrons asked for added tax on ballot
- New HDLI executive director dives into role
- George Clooney: I blew Batman role
- Jake Paul set to fight Tommy Fury, 'it's going to happen' says promoter Frank Warren
- New unemployment filings continue drop
- Missouri governor vows criminal prosecution of reporter who found flaw in state website
- Rapid Reaction: Frost says NU has 'best leadership' of his tenure; CB Newsome has responded to challenges
- ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Brings Back Jon Hamm & More in Full Season 11 Trailer (VIDEO)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.