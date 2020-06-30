Our mother, Barbara Ann Lawrence of Kansas City, Missouri left her earthly bonds on the 22nd day of June 2020 with her sons by her side. She was 78 years of age.
A celebration of her life took place on Friday, June 26th, 2020 at Newcomer’s White Chapel Funeral Home, 6600 NE Antioch Rd. Gladstone, MO.
Barbara Ann Fein, born in St. Louis, MO, is the eldest child of Evelyn Edith Swanson and Robert Conrad Fein. Barbara grew up in Southern California. She graduated from Grossmont High School in San Diego, with the class of 1959. Her yearbook photo caption read, a bother to none, a pleasure to all, remained true throughout her life. She attended William Jewell College studying business and psychology.
Barbara dedicated her life to ethical business practices and to serving others for the greater good by volunteering her time to promote leadership, human dignity, and the arts. Highlights of her career include co-ownership of Triple B-J Western Store in Iola, KS and she spent a decade as Director of Linwood Jobs and McCue-Parker Center in Kansas City, MO. Her working life concluded in 2016 after spending many years as a Branch Office Manager for Edward Jones Investments. A pinnacle of her tenure at McCue-Parker Center was a mission to Washington, D.C. when she gained an audience with Missouri senators to discuss literacy and employment needs for the working poor.
Barbara was a Job’s Daughter in her youth. An avid equestrian, she was a co-founder of the Allen County (KS) 4-H Rough Riders horse club. She worked tirelessly with the founders of Hillcrest Ministries in the late 1970s to launch the original transitional housing program. In later years, her appreciation for the performing arts and musicals lead her to volunteer at Starlight Theater in Kansas City.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sons, Brian Lawrence, Jr. (Deanna) and Jeffrey Lawrence (Michelle), brother, Robert C. Fein II, sister, Patricia Munn (Dwight), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in the memory of Barbara Ann Lawrence to Hillcrest Transitional Housing P.O. Box 901924 Kansas City, MO 64190 (www.hillcresttransitionalhousing.org) or to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA 8815 Conroy Windermere Rd. Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835 (www.helpfightra.org).
