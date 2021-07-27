Barbara Elizabeth McCartney, 74, passed away July 25, 2021, in Sioux Falls, SD surrounded by family.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. Private family graveside services will be held at Glenridge Cemetery in Liberty.
Barbara was born November 27, 1946, in Louisiana, MO to William and Arjean (Wood) Kenney. She graduated from North Kansas City High School in 1964. She worked as a legal secretary and administrative assistant for more than 35 years. Barbara was a member of Chandler Baptist Church for many years and sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. She was also a member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, Red Hat Society, ThimbleBees, Quilters Hollow, Starlight Quilters Guild and Nitetime Needlers Quilt Guild. Barbara enjoyed spending time with family and friends, quilting, reading, going to movies with her sisters, traveling, working in her flower gardens and watching birds.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Walter Allen McCartney.
Barbara is survived by: her children, Chris (Brenda) Sullivan of Excelsior Springs, MO, and Rebecca (Pavan) Reddy of Sioux Falls, SD; her grandchildren, Kindra Sullivan of Lexington, KY, Anna Sullivan of Cologne, Germany, Kierra Sullivan of Excelsior Springs, MO, Noah, Amaya, and Narayan Reddy, all of Sioux Falls, SD; her sisters, Sharon (Skeet) Brizendine of Liberty, MO, Janice Lemasters of Kearney, MO, Ella Kackley of Kearney, MO, Patricia (Richard) Olson of Leavenworth, KS, Lori (Steve) Klegseth of Excelsior Springs, MO; her brother John (Laura) Kenney of Pleasant Valley, MO; as well as dozens of nieces, nephews; and her beloved kitty, Jasmine.
Condolences may be left at churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
