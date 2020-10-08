Barbara Fox Thornton, 79, succumbed to her battle with cancer on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Barbara was born December 28, 1940, to Guthrie and Joyce (Henton) Cockrill in Chillicothe, Mo.
Barbara spent the majority of her working career as an Executive Secretary for Graves Truck Lines and the Yellow Freight company. She was strong in her Christian faith and a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church in Kearney, Mo., for over 20 years until moving to Fort Worth, Texas in 2017 to be closer to her son, David. Barbara enjoyed reading, movies, music, being on the lake and spending time with family.
Barbara is survived by her son, David M. Fox and wife, Kristi; granddaughters, Bethany, Faith and Hannah; and great-granddaughter, Shaylee. In addition, Barbara is survived by her late husband Jerry Thornton’s children, Tracy Faust, Troy Thornton, Toby Thornton, Tim Thornton and their families. Barbara is also survived by her five brothers and sisters, Billie Sue Power (JD), Mike Cockrill (Jan), Betty Farnan (Philip), Brenda Kalinowski (Mike), Pat Cockrill (Diana); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the Northern Hills Baptist Church in Kearney, Mo. Visitation is from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following. The burial services will be private.
Arrangements: Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO (816) 628-4411.
