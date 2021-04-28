Bernita (Holt) Ranes, 82, died April 26, 2021, at Excelsior Springs Nursing and Rehab.
Bernita graduated from high school in 1957 and married Llyod J. Ranes on July 3, 1957. Bernita was a member of the Methodist Church in Oklahoma, where they lived for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Allie Holt; two sisters, and one brother.
Visitation will be Friday, April 30, 2021, at Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs from 1-2 p.m., with a service to follow. Graveside will be at Elmira Cemetery in Elmira, MO.
