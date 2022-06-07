Betty Jean Johnson, 93 of Smithville, MO, passed away June 2, 2022.
Survived by sons, Ron Johnson and wife Norma, Ray Johnson and wife Bernadette, Rick Johnson and wife Rhonda, Randy Johnson and Roger Johnson; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Donice Ratliff.
Visitation (was): 1 to 2 p.m. with funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery.
