Betty Jean Slaughter was born on May 25, 1936 in Liberty Missouri to Robert Charles Slaughter and Clara Hester Slaughter. She passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at age 84. She was the youngest of three children.
Betty grew up in Liberty and lived most of her life there. The last few months were spent in a nursing home where she was visited often by her family. Her life was full of love and joy. Betty loved playing the piano, harmonica and drawing. It made her happy when people would write letters for her and give her pictures. She was such a sweet person and a blessing to her family. She will be missed by a host of nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. We love you Betty.
