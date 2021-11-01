Betty June Jones, 91, St. Joseph, MO, formerly of Kearney, MO, passed away October 29, 2021.
Survived by: daughters, Lynnette (Roger) Lower and Lisa Jones; grandchildren, Adam (Davide) Lower, Jason (Rebecca) Lower and Kristin (Rebecca) Lower; and great-grandchildren, Colin, Kyle, and Kelsie Lower.
Visitation: 10-11 a.m. with memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 3, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Inurnment will be held in Leavenworth National Cemetery.
