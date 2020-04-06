Betty Lou Stephens - age 96 of Cameron, MO and formerly of Hamilton, MO and Cowgill, MO passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 31st, 2020 at Redwood of Cameron. Betty was born on January 2nd, 1924, the daughter of William A. and Virgie (Waters) Sprouse in Braymer, MO. She grew up in Braymer, New York, Plymouth and Ludlow areas. Betty was baptized at the Hopewell Baptist Church. She was a 1941 graduate of Polo High School. On July 24th, 1941, she was united in marriage to Harold Stephens in Independence, MO. The couple settled on the farm in rural Cowgill, MO after marriage. Betty was a member of the Cowgill First Baptist Church. She loved her family, singing at church and playing the piano. She enjoyed being a farmwife and raising their three daughters. Betty was very social and outgoing. She always had a kind and encouraging word for all those she came in contact with. Betty and Harold retired from farming in 1998 and moved to Hamilton, before moving to Cameron in 2001. She attended Cameron First Baptist Church. Betty will be dearly missed.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Harold and daughter, Sherry Stephens. Survivors: daughter, Carolyn (Sam) Switzer of Kearney, MO; daughter, Sheila (Ed) Jordan of Cameron, MO; grandchildren: Drew (Bree) Switzer of Kearney, MO; Jennifer (Joshua) Dever of Kearney, MO; Katey (Brad) Girard of St. Joseph, MO; Trent (Holly) Jordan of Cameron, MO; great-grandchildren: Dailee, Ellie, Cash, Shadley, Georgia, Grafton, Clive and Logan all of Kearney; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Comfort Care Hospice in care of the funeral home. Please consider an act of kindness or smile in Betty’s memory. Private family services due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions. Burial: Cowgill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Online guestbook at www.stithfamiyfunerals.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.