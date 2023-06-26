Betty Ruth (Crouse) Clevenger passed away peacefully on June 24, 2023, at 99 years of age.

She lived a long and fulfilling life in Liberty, Mo., where Betty is known for her amazing upholstery, sewing and culinary skills in addition to the abundant garden(s) she helped maintain with her husband, Vernon, of 67 years. She was a farm girl at heart, raising chickens and canning countless jars of green beans and strawberry jam. Betty was also a proud, longstanding member of Nebo Baptist Church.

