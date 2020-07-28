Beverly Ann Geiger, born Jan. 28, 1934, died July 25, 2020. Married to Charles Geiger. Surviving children-Glen(Alicia) Geiger and Cathy(Dan) Johnson, Grandchildren-Jeremy, Hillary, Gabriel Geiger/Casey,Joshua Johnson, and 13 Great Grandchildren.
A wonderful Mother, Grandmother, and a terrific cook and baker, Beverly enjoyed traveling and her family. Suffering a stroke in 2018, she resided at Oak Pointe of Kearney. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Charles. Services are private.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.