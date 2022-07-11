On May 3, 1941, Beverly Bee Newton was born in Prathersville, Missouri to Grace and Francis Newton. The family moved to Liberty, Missouri and Beverly spent the rest of her life in Liberty, graduating from Liberty High School in 1959. She married Gary Moore in 1960 and that marriage continued until her death.
After two miscarriages, Jeff and Jennifer were added to the family through adoption. Jeff was lost to cancer 6 years ago.
She worked in a dental office for several years, but her main occupation was helping raise her children and grandchildren.
Bev is survived by her husband, Gary Moore; daughter, Jennifer Moore; daughter-in-law, Rae Moore-McClelland; three grandchildren and their spouses; six great-grandchildren who were the light of her life; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her only son, Jeff Moore; and her sister, Donna Brosemer. Bev will be missed greatly by many friends and family.
