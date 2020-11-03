Beverly Ann (Graham) Shobe-Butler, 80, of Kansas City, MO, died Oct. 30, 2020.
She was born Jan. 6, 1940 in Slater, MO.
She was a retired data collection specialist at the Lake City (Olin) arsenal.
She is survived by:
Daughter: Kimberlin (Shobe) Martens (Alan) of The Villages, FL
3 Grandchildren: Melissa Jones
Melanie Palma
Aaron Martens
9 Great Grandchildren
A remembrance celebration service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4 at Kaiser ~Wiegers Funeral Home.
She will be buried in the Higginsville City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family, to benefit area animal shelters.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.kaiserwiegersfuneralhome.com
