Beverly Sue Bailey, age 68, of Kansas City passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Beverly was born Jan. 16, 1953, to her parents Henry and Mattie Markwell (Kelly) at Great Lakes Illinois Naval Station. All that knew her would say she was boisterous, stubborn and a wild spirit with a soft heart.
Beverly spent her working life in many positions, between a truck driver, nursing assistant, school bus driver and ending in customer service with Macy’s Financial Services. Beverly was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Bailey of 41 years, as well as her parents and three of her siblings.
She is survived by her children; sons, Stephen (Tammy) Bailey and Timothy Bailey, both of KCMO and daughter Danelle Bailey (Kevin Parish) of New Carlisle, OH. Beverly is also survived by seven grandchildren: Sami Jo McFarland, Alex McFarland, Christopher Bailey, Kendall Bailey, Mary Dixon, Mariah Bailey and Kraig Parish. She is also survived by one sister Patricia Clark, of New Carlisle, OH.
Final arrangements are being handled by Cashatt Legacy Funerals of Platte Woods, MO. Beverly has requested no public services to be held. The family can be contacted directly for condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association at www.action.lung.org.
