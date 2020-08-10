Bill D. Hensley
1929 – 2020
Bill D. Hensley, 90, of Liberty, MO, died Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Norterre Assisted Living Residences in Liberty, MO.
Bill Dale Hensley, son of Elza and Anna Marie (Grace) Hensley, was born November 16, 1929 in Lone Star, MO, one of six children. He attended school at Lone Star, graduating in 1948 from Martinsville High School in Missouri.
Bill was a veteran of the Korean War. He served honorably in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.
After his military service, Bill went to work for Nate Lindsey as a truck driver. It was there that he met the love of his life, Sandra Kay Lindsey, Nate’s daughter. Sandra liked to tell the story of how they met, saying that “he asked me out and then quit his job." They were married on September 21, 1958, and raised two children, Lisa and Charles.
Bill and Sandra moved from Martinsville to Kansas City, MO, where Bill worked as District Service Manager for the General Tire & Rubber Company for many years. After retirement from General Tire, Bill accepted a supervisor position in the TBA Adjustment Center at Farmland Industries, Inc. in 1980 and worked there until his second retirement.
After moving to Liberty, MO in 1970, Bill and Sandra attended both the Liberty Christian Church and the First Presbyterian Church and were very involved in both congregations. Bill was also a Scottish Rite Mason and a member of the Shriners. He was a supportive Boy Scout parent, Honorary Warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say, and proud father of an Eagle Scout. Bill and Sandra enjoyed travel immensely, taking full advantage of the flight benefits that his daughter had as a flight attendant, venturing to fascinating places like Russia, Italy, and Australia. He humored Sandra by helping her in the garden and accompanying her in square dancing. Many a family vacation was spent camping or snow skiing in Colorado. He fully enjoyed hosting friends at their lake house at Lake Viking and was a patient boat captain, as we all learned to ski. He made the best peanut clusters ever. After becoming emptynesters, Bill and Sandra joined St. James Catholic Church in Liberty. With their Small Christian Community group, they volunteered many hours at St. Mary’s Church, feeding the homeless.
Bill and Sandra spent many winters in Yuma, AZ as “snowbirds” with a great group of friends. Family and friends meant everything to Bill, and he adored his children and grandchildren. He was the nicest man you’ll ever meet.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Elza and Marie, and four siblings, Eldon, Junior, Leola, and Robert Hensley.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra; his children, Lisa Hensley Blanchard (Rich) of Denver, CO and Charles Hensley (Wendy) of Houston, TX; his grandchildren, Max Blanchard (Hannah), Tucker Blanchard, Sabre Hensley, and Isabelle Hensley; step-grandchildren, Kelly Childers and Anna Childers. He also leaves his brother, Kenneth Hensley (Joan); step mother-in-law, JoAnn Lindsey; sister-in-law Maxine Hensley; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews, and countless friends. He will be missed every day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org). Due to Covid-19 precautions, a Celebration of Life will be announced later. You may send a message to the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
