Billie Clifton Easley, 93, of rural Holt, MO, passed away September 12, 2020, at his home.
Billie was born in 1927 in rural Mosby, MO, the eldest of six children. His parents, Harry and Ruth Easley, and all five siblings, Bobbie, Berton, Betty, Wayne and Rubin preceded him in death.
Billie leaves behind his wife of 68 years, Norma, of the home; a son, Thom Easley (Wendy) of Liberty, MO, a granddaughter, Megan (Easley) Smith (Todd), three great grandchildren, Michael, Rebecca and Isabella, all of Eldon, MO, and a step-granddaughter, Jennifer Welsh of Liberty, MO. He also leaves a daughter, Devota (Easley) Jones and granddaughter, Ronye (Jones) Fikes (Leo) of Independence, MO. Special family members include William D. Brooks of Omaha, NE and Carol (Saunders) Easley of Liberty, MO.
Billie served in the US Army during WWII, stationed at a military base hospital in Munich, Germany. Following discharge, he returned home to Missouri City, MO and bought his first Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He and his wife were avid motorcycle riders into their 80's, always on their Harleys.
Billie retired from Haggard Heavy Hauling and Rigging after 30 years, and William Jewell College after 20 years. His work ethic was among the best. Billie lead a true Christian life and believed in the Lord without question. His soul can now rest with the angels.
Graveside services and burial were Monday, September 14, at Glenridge Cemetery, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Shep's Place Senior Dog Sanctuary, 17012 East Truman Road, Independence, MO 64056. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
