Bob Fleming, 82, of Corning passed away February 5, 2022 at St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Mr. Fleming was born June 3, 1939 in Kansas City, MO. He served as a Kansas City, MO police officer for 12 years. He moved to Corning in 1972 and was the owner of Bob’s Sporting Goods. He retired as supervisor from J. V. Rockwell Publishing in Corning and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed restoring antique automobiles, country music, and woodworking. Bob was an avid Cardinals and KC Royals fan and loved spending time with his grandchildren, family, and his basset, Lady. He was a member of Corning Church of Christ.
On August 8, 1959, he married Ruth Harpole. They recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
Other survivors include his daughters Pam (Bobby) Lowe and Robin Young, both of Corning; mother Charlotte Fleming of Gower, MO; sisters Charlotte (Gary) Montgomery of Kansas City, MO, Carolyn (Bill) Rider of Gladstone, MO, Frances (Larry) Morgan of Smithville, MO, and Karen (Kenny) Wingerter of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren Nick (Stephanie) Young, Aaron (Samantha) Young and Becca (Trevor) Barajas; great grandchildren Christopher, Abby, Layla, Harrison, and Hatcher; brother-in-law Bob (Cathy) Harpole of Imboden; several brothers and sisters in Christ; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Roy Harvey Fleming; sister Sharon Nolan; and son-in-law Bill Young.
Visitation will be held Wednesday February 9, 2022 from noon to 1 p.m. at Ermert Funeral Home in Corning. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with James Johnston and Earl Ladyman officiating. Burial will be at Corning Cemetery.
Online condolences: www.ermertfuneralhome.com
