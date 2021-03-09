There are no services scheduled at this time for Bob Lee Phillips, 85, Lawrence, formerly of Kearney, Missouri. Bob passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021 at LMH Health.
Bob was born on October 20, 1935, in Cameron, Missouri, the son of Bartley and Mary Verne (Keesman) Phillips.
He married Maredith Gilliland on June 23, 1955 in Arkansas. She survives of the home.
Bob served in the Navy in 1954 with the Atomic Energy Commission at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands. He carried out tasks for cleaning up after hydrogen bomb testing until honorably discharged.
Upon returning home, Bob worked many jobs, doing construction, eventually owning his own construction business. Bob was a Post Commander for the Holt, Mo. American Legion and enjoyed traveling.
Survivors include: his children, Rhonda (Roger) Brown and Michael Phillips; brother, John Phillips; two grandchildren, Aaron (Allyson) Payne, Adam (Marie) Payne; and four great-grandchildren; Hadley, Landen, Molly and Finnegan.
Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond, Clarence and Kenneth Phillips.
