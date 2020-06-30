Bobby Lee Foster, 89, of Liberty, Missouri passed away at home on Sunday, June 28, surrounded by his family. Bobby Lee, son of John and Goldie Mae (Howell) Foster, was born in Walters, Oklahoma on February 18, 1931. After graduating from Nowata High School, Bob joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Greenland during the Korean War. While stationed in Utah, he was home visiting when he was reunited with Wilma Maple. Bob knew right away that he’d found the love of his life. Three weeks after they reunited, Wilma was on a bus to Utah and, on August 15, 1951, Bob and Wilma Foster were married. In March 1953, Bob was honorably discharged from the Air Force. The Fosters would move back to Oklahoma, where they had three children; Teresa, Jeff and Denise. The Fosters would later move to Wichita when Bob got a job with Boeing Aircraft. In 1964, the Fosters moved to Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Bob found his calling here as a salesman, an occupation that he was born to do. Although he would retire from sales, he always kept the personality of a salesman. He loved talking to people. He truly never met a stranger. Bob and Wilma loved to travel in their retirement years, spending time at their homes in Pomme de Terre and McAllen, TX.
Bobby Lee is preceded in death by both of his parents, his daughter Teresa Rauch, and his three brothers; Leroy, Charles and Alva Ray Foster.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma, of 68 years, his daughter, Denise (Robert Sisk) Jackson of KCMO, his son, Jeff (Jan) Foster of Montrose, CO; his sisters, June Harkrader, Alice Hayes and Carol (Duke) Epperson, and his brother, Kenny (Bev) Foster. Also surviving are his three grandchildren, Tiffany (Donny), Denver (Toni) and Josh; his four great grandchildren Makenzie, Tanner, Amina, and Reese; and his many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, located at 119 E Franklin St in Liberty, MO from 4-6 pm. A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Nowata Memorial Cemetery in Nowata, Oklahoma.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.