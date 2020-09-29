Bonnie Barnett, 77, of Liberty, passed away September 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family. No services are scheduled at this time.
Bonnie was born December 27, 1942 to Orville and Ruth Main. She worked as a loan officer for a bank for many years. She is survived by her husband, Cecil Barnett; her daughter, Jan Burnham; and her granddaughter, Amy Burnham.
