Brad Michael Carr, 56, Excelsior Springs, MO, passed, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
He was born to Mary Brell White and Lonnie “Bud” Carr on Oct. 22, 1964. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Shandalyn Overshiner Carr; his children, David (Jaime) and Jill; his grandchildren, Lucy Nading, Kinley Carr, Emersyn Carr, and Daxton Carr; his mother, Mary Brell White; his step-mother, Kathy Carr; his sister, Shellaine Carr Krohne; and his step-sister, Nita Obbink (John). He was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie “Bud” Carr; his step-father, Roger White; and his brother, Kelly Carr. Brad was employed by Whistle Redi-Mix, Robertson Plumbing, and Affordable Auto Glass.
A Celebration of life in memory of Brad will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Visitation at 2 p.m., at Chandler Baptist Church, 11401 NE Hwy 33, Liberty, MO 64068. Celebration of Life immediately following at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to https://gofund.me/bd56cfef.
