Brandon Mark Pence passed away on November 6th at the age of 35, in his hometown of Liberty, MO. His battle with cancer in recent years showed his courage in facing life’s challenges head on. Brandon forever touched the lives of all those he knew and will never be forgotten.
As a child, Brandon loved gymnastics and he became a champion youth gymnast. This was only the first of his many passions. From scuba to sky diving, he loved musical instruments, working out, rock climbing, diving, meditation and cutting and burning wood as the fire master. He was also skilled in architectural design and documentation, where he was part of the amazing design team at Bonaventure.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Brandon. He loved all things and was one with the earth.
Brandon is survived by his beautiful fiancé Kaley. He was the proud father to a son and daughter: Dereck and Finley. He is also survived by: mother, Sherrie; father, John; brother, David; and niece and nephew, Enslee and Parker.
His gentle attitude and positive approach to life was a blessing. He lived by the motto “You become what you think about."
Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Brandon’s life at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 13th, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at Missouri Highway 291, Liberty, MO. Burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens following the service; parklawnfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.