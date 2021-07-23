Brett Alan Rudsell, 61, of Newton died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center. No services are scheduled at this time. Memorials to Shriners International may be left at the Wallace Family Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brett, the son of James and Norma (Ames) Rudsell, was born on October 9, 1959 in Illinois. He grew up between Illinois and Missouri. Most of Brett’s adult life was spent in the Kearney, Missouri area. He was a member of the Carpenter’s Union in Kansas City. During his time there he climbed high steel and assisted in building many Ford plants across the United States. He also owned B.A.R. Tactical Firearms and was a member of the D.E.A. Investment Club in Kearney. Brett moved to Iowa in 2013 and was united in marriage with Terri Supino on April 16, 2018 in Des Moines.
Brett is survived by his wife, Terri of Newton; children, Rocky (Christmas) Supino of West Des Moines and Valerie Bateman of Eyam, England; his step-daughter, Casey (Paul) Davis of Des Moines; grandchildren, Bianca, Tristan, Camdyn, Brienna, KayLyn, and Alice; his great-grandson, Nathan; sister, Avis (Robert) Wages of Gladstone, Missouri; his nephew, Timothy Wages; and niece, Kristen Wages. He was preceded in death by his parents.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.