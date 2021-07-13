Brett and Robin Dickerson (56 and 57 respectively) of Plattsburg, MO, died together in an accident during a Wyoming mountainside motorcycle ride on July 3rd.
The viewing will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday July 17, with the funeral following at 1 p.m. at the Plattsburg High School gymnasium. A Celebration of Life will be held after the funeral until 5:30 p.m. at the Community Courtyard.
Brett and Robin met in fall 1984 at a dance at the College of St. Mary’s and the two wed just ten months after they first met, on Aug. 9, 1985.
Robin graduated with her B.S. in respiratory therapy from St. Mary’s in 1985. Brett finished his bachelor’s in business administration in 1987. From Omaha, the two moved to Durham, North Carolina where Robin taught at Durham Tech Community College. In 1990, the two moved to Kansas City and, ultimately, Plattsburg.
After several years staying at home to raise their children, Brett went back to school to earn his Master’s in education, which he completed in 2001 from NWMSU. He went on to have a 20-year career at PHS while also coaching almost every sport at various levels, including the recently started eSports teams. Robin spent the entirety of her career in respiratory therapy, starting off working in hospitals part time while in college, and ending her career as the Director of Professional and Clinical Education at Sentec.
They are survived by their three children, Cody, Callie, and Chloe, Robin’s parents, Richard and Norma, Robin’s sister Sharla, Brett’s siblings Darcell and Dennis, and by one nephew and three nieces. They were preceded in death by Brett’s parents Dugal and Bessie, and by their nephews Daniel and Dugal. Their first grandchild is expected in August.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for people to make checks payable to The Brett and Robin Dickerson Memorial Fund. The funds raised will be split evenly between the PHS Technology Lab and PEO, a philanthropic organization that celebrates the advancement of women’s education.
They were best friends until the end, and will be dearly missed.
Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service Plattsburg Missouri.
