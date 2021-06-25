Brian Robert Cavanaugh, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away June 18, 2021. A Celebration of Brian’s Life was held on Monday, June 28 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Supporting Kids Foundation, a local foundation that helps families with children battling cancer, at https://supportingkids.org.

