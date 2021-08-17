Buddy Robeson, age 84 of Holt, MO passed away Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12, 2021, at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams, NE. Buddy was born on Oct. 23, 1936, the son of William David and Lucille (Barr) Robeson in Kearney, MO. He was a 1954 graduate of Lathrop High School, where he excelled in basketball. Buddy was the first freshman to play and start on the team in the history of Lathrop High School. He was also a member of the 1954 Missouri State High School Basketball Championship Team.
On May 20, 1955, he was united in marriage to Joyce Ann Wilson and to this union, three sons were born. Buddy began his career as a fuel tank wagon driver for United Co-Op in Plattsburg, MO. To further his education, in 1969 he attended Farmland Industries General Manager Program in Kansas City, while training in Oklahoma. Buddy went on to be a success manager of several Co-Ops throughout four states in the Midwest, before managing and retiring from the same Co-Op he started his career at some 40 years earlier in Plattsburg. He was a board member of several cooperative associations. He was a member of the Holt United Methodist Church where he enjoyed spending time fellowshipping. Buddy was a 53-year member of Lathrop Masonic Lodge #506 and a founding member of the Holt Volunteer Fire Department. He always believed that if you had a good work ethic you could feed your family, and he instilled that in his sons. Buddy was a great father and a devoted husband to Joyce, and he always provided for them. He truly never met a stranger. Buddy would often say, “Give more than you receive, and success will follow” and “If you don’t have butterflies in your stomach when you make big decisions, you don’t respect what you do." Buddy will be dearly missed by his family, many friends and community.
Buddy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Robeson; sister, Arlene Younger and brother-in-law, Jim Younger and brother-in-law, Ned Walsh. Survivors include: sons, Russell (Janet) Robeson of Lancaster, KS, Randall Robeson and special friend, Lizzie of Brainard, NE, Steve (Nancy) Robeson of Adams, NE; sister, Charlene Walsh of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, Amy (Rodney) Flinn of Maysville, Kari (Jason) Myer of Lancaster, KS, Kim (Corey) Hoffman of Effingham, KS, Wayne (Savannah) Robeson of Glasco, KS, Seth (Ashley) Robeson of Brainard, NE, Skyler Robeson and special friend, Hayden of New Zealand, Zachary Robeson of Adams, NE and Andrew Robeson of Adams, NE; great-grandchildren, Keagan, Connor, Renay, JJ, Payton, Keaton and Brooklynn and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Holt United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home. Cards of condolence may be mailed to 668 Scout Ridge Circle Adams, NE 68301 C/O Steve Robeson. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at the Holt United Methodist Church in Holt, MO. The family will receive friends one-hour prior to the service at the church. Friends may view and pay respects from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, Holt, MO. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658. Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com
