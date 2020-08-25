Caleb Timothy Hon, 17, of Smithville, MO and Parkville, MO passed away August 23, 2020.
He is survived by his parents Ben and Heather Hon and Melissa and Jeremy Metheny; brothers, Cole and Clayton Hon.
Rosary 5:30 p.m. with Visitation from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Thursday, August 27th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Funeral procession line up 11:30 a.m. Friday, August 28 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church to go to Graveside at Resurrection Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.