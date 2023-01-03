Candace “Candi” Louise Hughes, age 61 of Butler, Missouri died Sunday, January 1, 2023 at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born August 25, 1961 in Richmond, Missouri.
Candi grew up in Glenaire and Liberty, Missouri. Candi was a Certified Nursing Assistant and a member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Butler.
Candi is survived by one son, Alonso Chairez and wife Sam of Butler, Missouri; three grandchildren; her father and mother, Charlie and Loretta Hughes of Liberty, Missouri; seven siblings; and a niece who was like a daughter. She was preceded in death by her biological mother, Mary Appleberry; and a sister, Lisa Dillion.
Celebration of Life visitation will be 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) in Butler, Missouri. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Friday, January 13, 2023 at Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri.
