Candy A. Clark, age 59, passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 10, 2021. She was born April 1, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Donald and Jane (Hess) Pettinger.
Candy is survived by her mother, Jane Pettinger, Kansas City, MO; daughter, Kristy Clark; and grandson, Noah, Gladstone, MO; her brothers, Randy (Nyla) Pettinger, Ave Maria, FL, Rick (Denise) Pettinger, Winthrop, IA, Robert (Julie Cooper) Pettinger, Columbia, MO and Rodney (Vicky) Pettinger, Lockwood, MO; plus many nieces and nephews.
Candy attended Beckman High School. After graduating from Northeast MO State College, Candy began a 30-year career as a Registered Nurse. She loved taking care of patients, always encouraging them with her helpful smile.
Candy was a loving mother to her daughter Kristy and grandmother to Noah. She enjoyed scrapbooking. In fact, she made over 50 scrapbooks for her family and her four brothers. She loved taking family pictures, watching sports and playing games.
Predeceased by her father, Donald Pettinger; and her grandparents, Lawrence & Stella Pettinger and Henry and Lucile Hess.
Please join us in celebrating Candy’s life, Saturday afternoon, February 20, 2021. Visitation will be between 1:00 and 3:00 pm and a service at 3:00 at the Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 N. State Route 291 Liberty, MO.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. James Catholic Church (Liberty, MO).
