Carlida Breckenridge Wymore, 95, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away on November 3, 2021.
Carlida was born September 9, 1926, to Earl and Amy (Thomas) Breckenridge in Smithville, MO and lived in Clay County most of her life. She was a 1944 graduate of Smithville High School, where she was Class Valedictorian. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 1947 from Central Missouri State College. While there, she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority, Kappa Delta Pi honor society and president of Alpha Phi Delta. Carlida received a Master of Arts degree in Education from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 1956. She taught biology at Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, MO, and North Kansas City High School. She enjoyed her students and attended many of their class reunions.
On December 24, 1954, Carlida married Jack B. Wymore in Smithville, MO. Carlida was an active member of the Liberty United Methodist Church. She and her husband established the Jesse James Bank Museum in Liberty, MO, in 1966 and today it is operated by Clay County Parks. Carlida belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution, Alexander Doniphan Chapter and was a 64-year member. She was also affiliated with other historical organizations including the Clay County Museum and Historical Society, Clay County Archives, and Friends of the James Farm. Additional activities Carlida enjoyed were playing bridge with her friends, collecting antiques, cooking, and reading. She was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carlida was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and a brother, Billy Hugh Breckenridge.
Survivors include a son, Thomas Wymore; and a daughter, Ann Cole and son-in-law, Scott, all of Liberty, MO; one sister, Florence B. Holmes, Smithville, MO; three step-grandchildren, Gregory (Kelsey) Cole, Patrick (Mai) Cole, Claire Hansel (late husband, Roger); and two nephews, Brent (Dia Demmon) Williams and Breck (Kelly) Williams.
Tom and Ann would like to give a special heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ali Shwaiki for his excellent care and compassion provided to our mother over the past 11 years for her treatment of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 6, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Private graveside services to be held at New Hope Cemetery, Liberty, MO. Memorial contributions may be given to the Liberty United Methodist Church.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.