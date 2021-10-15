Carol Anne (Duyck) Daugherty, 76, of Pittsburg, MO (formerly of Liberty, MO), passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2021, in Bolivar, MO.
Carol was born March 27, 1945, in Queens, NY, the eldest of two children of James C. and Lolly (Powell) Duyck. As a young child, Carol moved to the Kansas City area with her family and she graduated from St. Pius X High School in 1964. Carol was a lifelong Catholic. She was united in marriage to Joseph Edward Daugherty on November 6, 1965 and they were blessed with three children. They lived many years in Liberty, MO and were members of St. James parish.
Carol worked as a computer analyst for 30 years for the Internal Revenue Service and most recently for the US Department of Agriculture before she retired in 2005. Following retirement, Carol and Joe moved to the Lake Pomme de Terre area where they enjoyed the past 16 years. She was a member of the Galmey VFW Post 9638 Auxiliary in Wheatland, MO.
Survivors include her husband, Joe; children, Dan Daugherty (Sheri), Deanna Hutchison (Kevin) and Debbie McGregor (Mike); grandchildren, Abigail Daugherty, Madison McGregor, Olivia Daugherty, Camden Hutchison and Connor Hutchison; brother, Jim Duyck (Donna); as well as other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by funeral services at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 17, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Burial will follow at Glenridge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Galmey VFW Post 9638 Auxiliary, 21547 Hwy 254, Wheatland, MO 65779.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
