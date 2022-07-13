The family of Carole Anne Palmer of Raytown hopes you’ll perform a random act of kindness today in her honor.
She was born on May 11, 1945, in Annapolis, Maryland, and was reunited with her late son, Cory, in heaven July 10, 2022. Originally from Liberty and a proud graduate of William Jewell College, she loved Diet Coke, Danielle Steel novels and all Mr. Goodcents delivery drivers.
She is survived by her son, Tod; daughter-in-law, Angie; grandsons, Harrison and Collin; sister, Beth; and many cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur J. and Virginia Bruner; Cory; and her sister, Pam. Visitation, 6 to 8 p.m. July 14 and funeral, 1 p.m. July 15, at Floral Hills, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd. More at dignitymemorial.com.
